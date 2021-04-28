Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBGPY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBGPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

