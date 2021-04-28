Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

