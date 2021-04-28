CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $187.66 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.