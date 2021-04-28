CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.
Shares of CME Group stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.
Several research firms have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.