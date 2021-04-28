CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

