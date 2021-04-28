CMG Global Holdings LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,137 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

