CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.