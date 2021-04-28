CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 543,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,028. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.