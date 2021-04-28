CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of CNX Resources worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in CNX Resources by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 150,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 125,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

