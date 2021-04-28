Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCLAY stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

