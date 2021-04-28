Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 4,274,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,855. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

