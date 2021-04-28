Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $453,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 220.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

TROW traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $179.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

