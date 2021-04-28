Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.