Cohen Lawrence B Sells 1,235 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. 8,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.