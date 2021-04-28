CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $445,233.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

