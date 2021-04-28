Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knowles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

