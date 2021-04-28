Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.21

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 6793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMWAY shares. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

