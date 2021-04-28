Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.06 billion.Community Health Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.25-0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 2,625,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,596. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.