Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $762.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

