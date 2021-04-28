Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,894.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

