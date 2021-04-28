Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.87

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 18216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283,226 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 912.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 152,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 137,480 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.