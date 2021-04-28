Comparing Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yum China and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 8 0 2.89 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yum China currently has a consensus price target of $63.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. BBQ has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Yum China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum China and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 2.87 $713.00 million $1.88 31.87 BBQ $82.27 million 1.58 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Summary

Yum China beats BBQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. In addition, it operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Huang Ji Huang, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 10,506 restaurants in approximately 1,500 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 restaurants, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

