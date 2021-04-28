Compass, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

COMP opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

