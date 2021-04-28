Compound Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $640.98 or 0.01181305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and $292.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

