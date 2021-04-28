Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,678.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,678 ($34.99) and last traded at GBX 2,678 ($34.99), with a volume of 68519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,598 ($33.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,405.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,342.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

