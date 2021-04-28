Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$5.74. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 61,644 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.53. The company has a market cap of C$453.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.41%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,450. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $158,600.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.