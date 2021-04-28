Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.630-2.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 85,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

