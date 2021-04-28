Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.630-2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 85,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.