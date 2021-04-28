Conceal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $990,802.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 129.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $990,802.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 373.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,588.87 or 1.00266935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.77 or 0.01200818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.00522332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.60 or 0.00379470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00138218 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003875 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,842,670 coins and its circulating supply is 10,538,212 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

