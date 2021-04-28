Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.