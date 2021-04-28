Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

