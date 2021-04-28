Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

