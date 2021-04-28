Conformis (CFMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

