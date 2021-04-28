CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,201. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,411.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

