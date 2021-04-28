CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.57 million.CONMED also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 433,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $140.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

