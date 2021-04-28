CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.60 million.CONMED also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,201. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,411.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

