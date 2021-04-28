Connolly Sarah T. Buys 218 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,273 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

ADBE traded down $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $513.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

