Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $272.11. The stock had a trading volume of 273,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average of $235.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

