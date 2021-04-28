Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

ADP stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

