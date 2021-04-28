Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

