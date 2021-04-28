Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.950-10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,420. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

