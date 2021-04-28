Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

CNSWF opened at $1,486.37 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $928.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,426.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,288.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.50.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

