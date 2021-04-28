Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.
CNSWF opened at $1,486.37 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $928.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,426.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,288.12.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
