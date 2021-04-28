Constellation Software (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Constellation Software to post earnings of C$12.82 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,840.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,787.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,644.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,310.61 and a 12 month high of C$1,921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.99 billion and a PE ratio of 71.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,783.43.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

