Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

