Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $64.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.03 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $252.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CPSS opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

