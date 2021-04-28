Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.97. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 8,114 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

