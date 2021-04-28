ContentBox Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.29 million and $3.51 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00354213 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004982 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

