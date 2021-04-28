Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Continental Resources stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 2,171,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,300. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.