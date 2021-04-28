Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 2,161,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,602. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

