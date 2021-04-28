Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 16,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

