Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 16,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,550,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

